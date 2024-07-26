© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS BEFORE 7PM FRIDAY (7/26) AND YOU COULD WIN A SEDONA AND GRAND CANYON TRIP! PLUS, OUR GRAND PRIZE OF $35K TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $25K CASH!

NH News Recap: The state's Democratic delegates endorse Harris for president

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris
Published July 26, 2024 at 8:43 AM EDT
Kamala Harris speaks at a Girls Inc. rally in New Hampshire on May 15, 2019. Todd Bookman photo / NHPR
Todd Bookman
/
NHPR
Kamala Harris speaks at a Girls Inc. rally in New Hampshire on May 15, 2019. Todd Bookman photo / NHPR

How are voters and Democratic leaders responding to Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the presidential race and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris?

And civil rights groups are responding to bills recently signed by Gov. Chris Sununu that restrict the rights of transgender youth in New Hampshire. We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR
  • Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around New Hampshire:

LGBTQ rights groups: NH’s trans sports ban, other restrictions could be challenged in court

Civil rights groups in New Hampshire say they’re prepared to go to court to challenge laws that place new restrictions on trans students’ participation in sports, access to gender-affirming surgeries and classroom discussions of gender and sexual orientation.

‘It’s like they took away a part of me:’ A student athlete on NH laws targeting trans youth

Parker Tirrell is a sophomore at Plymouth Regional High School, and a starter on the girls’ varsity soccer team. She and her mother, Sara Tirrell, spoke with NHPR about how these new laws are affecting their family.

New Hampshire Democratic officials unite around Harris, seeking smooth convention vote

In a closed-to-press meeting Sunday evening, the entire slate of 25 New Hampshire pledged delegates to the Democratic National Convention agreed to endorse Harris.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Settlement fund payouts for YDC abuse now top $95 million

Facing enrollment drops and new law, New Hampshire colleges rush to team up

With the moose population on the declines, it’s getting harder to spot them in NH
Tags
NH News N.H. News Recap
Jackie Harris
Jackie Harris is the Morning Edition Producer at NHPR. She first joined NHPR in 2021 as the Morning Edition Fellow.

See stories by Jackie Harris
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.