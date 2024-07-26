NH News Recap: The state's Democratic delegates endorse Harris for president

How are voters and Democratic leaders responding to Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the presidential race and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris?

And civil rights groups are responding to bills recently signed by Gov. Chris Sununu that restrict the rights of transgender youth in New Hampshire. We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR

Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around New Hampshire:

LGBTQ rights groups: NH’s trans sports ban, other restrictions could be challenged in court

Civil rights groups in New Hampshire say they’re prepared to go to court to challenge laws that place new restrictions on trans students’ participation in sports, access to gender-affirming surgeries and classroom discussions of gender and sexual orientation.

‘It’s like they took away a part of me:’ A student athlete on NH laws targeting trans youth

Parker Tirrell is a sophomore at Plymouth Regional High School, and a starter on the girls’ varsity soccer team. She and her mother, Sara Tirrell, spoke with NHPR about how these new laws are affecting their family.

New Hampshire Democratic officials unite around Harris, seeking smooth convention vote

In a closed-to-press meeting Sunday evening, the entire slate of 25 New Hampshire pledged delegates to the Democratic National Convention agreed to endorse Harris.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Settlement fund payouts for YDC abuse now top $95 million

Facing enrollment drops and new law, New Hampshire colleges rush to team up

With the moose population on the declines, it’s getting harder to spot them in NH