10 things to do in NH this Fourth of July weekend
Littleton First Friday Arts returns with shopping, community art projects and local food on Main Street.
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- Hampton Beach Fireworks on Wednesday, July 3 and Thursday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at the top of B and C Streets. More info.
- U.S. Naturalization Ceremony on Thursday, July 4 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.
- Firecracker Express on Thursday, July 4 at 4:45 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Conway Scenic Railroad in North Conway. More info.
- “Legally Blonde the Musical,” most Thursdays through Sundays at 7 p.m. through Aug. 11 at the Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth. More info.
- Littleton First Friday Arts on Friday, July 5 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Main Street in Littleton. More info.
- An Evening with Moths on Friday, July 5 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. More info.
- Community Nature Program: CoSci Habitat Exploration on Sunday, July 7 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Seacoast Science Center at Odiorne State Park in Rye. More info.
- Jazz Brunch: UNH Jazz Alumni Summit on Sunday, July 7 at 11 a.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.
- Family Program at Paradise Point on Sunday, July 7 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Paradise Point Nature Center in Hebron, hosted by the NH Audubon. More info.
- Make a Fairy House with Bedrock’s Fairy Godmother on Sunday, July 7 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Bedrock Gardens in Lee. More info.
BONUS:
- “Leonardo da Vinci”: with filmmakers Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon on Saturday, July 6 at 7 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.