10 things to do in NH this Fourth of July weekend

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published July 3, 2024 at 12:10 PM EDT
A firework explodes over a dark sky
Sean Hurley
/
NHPR

Littleton First Friday Arts returns with shopping, community art projects and local food on Main Street.

New Americans take their oath of allegiance during a naturalization ceremony at the Strawbery Banke Museum on July 4, 2023.
Todd Bookman/NHPR
  • U.S. Naturalization Ceremony on Thursday, July 4 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Firecracker Express on Thursday, July 4 at 4:45 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Conway Scenic Railroad in North Conway. More info.
  • “Legally Blonde the Musical,” most Thursdays through Sundays at 7 p.m. through Aug. 11 at the Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Littleton First Friday Arts on Friday, July 5 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Main Street in Littleton. More info.
  • An Evening with Moths on Friday, July 5 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. More info.
  • Community Nature Program: CoSci Habitat Exploration on Sunday, July 7 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Seacoast Science Center at Odiorne State Park in Rye. More info.
  • Jazz Brunch: UNH Jazz Alumni Summit on Sunday, July 7 at 11 a.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Family Program at Paradise Point on Sunday, July 7 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Paradise Point Nature Center in Hebron, hosted by the NH Audubon. More info.
  • Make a Fairy House with Bedrock’s Fairy Godmother on Sunday, July 7 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Bedrock Gardens in Lee. More info.

BONUS:

  • “Leonardo da Vinci”: with filmmakers Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon on Saturday, July 6 at 7 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. Prior to joining NHPR, she held a programming internship at Radio Milwaukee and worked at college radio stations in Madison, WI, (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
