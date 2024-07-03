10 things to do in NH this Fourth of July weekend

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Todd Bookman/NHPR New Americans take their oath of allegiance during a naturalization ceremony at the Strawbery Banke Museum on July 4, 2023.

Hampton Beach Fireworks on Wednesday, July 3 and Thursday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at the top of B and C Streets. More info.

U.S. Naturalization Ceremony on Thursday, July 4 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.

Firecracker Express on Thursday, July 4 at 4:45 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Conway Scenic Railroad in North Conway. More info.

“Legally Blonde the Musical,” most Thursdays through Sundays at 7 p.m. through Aug. 11 at the Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth. More info.

Littleton First Friday Arts on Friday, July 5 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Main Street in Littleton. More info.

An Evening with Moths on Friday, July 5 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. More info.

Community Nature Program: CoSci Habitat Exploration on Sunday, July 7 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Seacoast Science Center at Odiorne State Park in Rye. More info.

Jazz Brunch: UNH Jazz Alumni Summit on Sunday, July 7 at 11 a.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.

Family Program at Paradise Point on Sunday, July 7 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Paradise Point Nature Center in Hebron, hosted by the NH Audubon. More info.

Make a Fairy House with Bedrock’s Fairy Godmother on Sunday, July 7 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Bedrock Gardens in Lee. More info.

