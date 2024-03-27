© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift today to support local journalism!

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Easter Bunny Express, 'The Princess Bride'

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published March 27, 2024 at 4:46 PM EDT
Conway Scenic Railroad in North Conway, New Hampshire, on March 8, 2023. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
The Conway Scenic Railroad is running an "Easter Bunny Express" this weekend.

Kick off prime bird watching (and listening) season with events at The Forest Society and The Squam Lakes Association.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

A barred owl perched on a birch tree branch at night.
Wing-Chi Poon
/
CC BY-SA 2.5, Https://Commons.Wikimedia.Org/W/Index.Php?Curid=431165
Seek out signs of spring with outdoor events in Portsmouth, Hebron and Center Harbor.

  • “As You Like It” from Wednesday, March 27 through Saturday, March 30 at the Johnson Theatre on the University of New Hampshire Campus in Dover. More info.
  • Nature's Nightshift: Owl Program and Prowl with Tailwinds at Creek Farm on Thursday, March 28 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Forest Society Education Center in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Lizzie No w/ Eliza Edens on Friday, March 29 at 8 p.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Nature Station: Spring Sunlight! on Saturday, March 30 from 1 p.m to 3 p.m. at Grey Rocks Conservation Area in Hebron. More info.
  • Easter Bunny Express on Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31 at the Conway Scenic Railroad in North Conway. More info.
  • What is that bird I hear? on Sunday, March 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Pine Hill Conservation Area in Center Harbor. More info.
Tags
NH News 10 Things To DoArts and CultureNH NewsNHPR Music NewsMovies
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.