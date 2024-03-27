10 things to do in NH this weekend: Easter Bunny Express, 'The Princess Bride'

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Wing-Chi Poon / CC BY-SA 2.5, Https://Commons.Wikimedia.Org/W/Index.Php?Curid=431165 Seek out signs of spring with outdoor events in Portsmouth, Hebron and Center Harbor.

Downtown Concord Easter Egg Hunt through Saturday, March 30 on Main Street. More info.

“As You Like It” from Wednesday, March 27 through Saturday, March 30 at the Johnson Theatre on the University of New Hampshire Campus in Dover. More info.

Nature's Nightshift: Owl Program and Prowl with Tailwinds at Creek Farm on Thursday, March 28 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Forest Society Education Center in Portsmouth. More info.

Wild & Scenic Film Festival on Friday, March 29 at 7 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord. More info.

Lizzie No w/ Eliza Edens on Friday, March 29 at 8 p.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.

Nature Station: Spring Sunlight! on Saturday, March 30 from 1 p.m to 3 p.m. at Grey Rocks Conservation Area in Hebron. More info.

“The Princess Bride”: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes on Saturday, March 30 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.

“Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” on Saturday, March 30 at 7 p.m. at the Hopkins Center fo the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.

Easter Bunny Express on Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31 at the Conway Scenic Railroad in North Conway. More info.