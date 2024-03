There’s been some news regarding NHPR’s award-winning podcast “The 13th Step.”

State lawmakers are now considering legislation filed in response to the podcast. And there’s a final ruling from the judge in the defamation lawsuit filed against NHPR and its sources.

—

Hosted by NHPR's Lauren Chooljian, "The 13th Step" explores what makes sexual misconduct such a pervasive problem in addiction treatment and other recovery settings.