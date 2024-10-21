Lauren Chooljian accepts International Women’s Media Foundation’s Courage in Journalism Award

This summer, NHPR reporter and host of the nationally acclaimed podcast The 13th Step, Lauren Chooljian, was honored with the Courage in Journalism Award by the International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF). Chooljian received the award at their 35th annual awards ceremony on October 9 in New York City.

“I continue to be blown away by all the recognition I and the team continue to receive for The 13th Step,” said Chooljian. “It’s a privilege to do this work, to carry the stories of sources who for so long felt there was no use in speaking the truth, because they didn’t think they’d be believed. To me, the sources are the courageous ones. .

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IWMF / Getty Images North America Lauren Chooljian speaks on stage at the IWMF 35th Anniversary 2024 Courage In Journalism Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on October 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IWMF)

The Courage in Journalism Awards honor the courageous journalists who report on taboo subjects, operate in environments hostile to women, and share difficult truths, according to IWMF.

Elisa Lee Munoz, executive director of the IWMF, commented on Chooljian's selection: “We chose Lauren for the Courage in Journalism Awards because it is crucial to highlight the challenges journalists face when uncovering misconduct by powerful individuals. Not only was her home vandalized, but her parents' home was also targeted. She faced threats, attacks, and even a lawsuit from the subject of her investigation.”

Munoz further remarked, “I smiled when I heard an interview with Lauren in which she was asked if she ever considered stopping her reporting. The interviewer noted that she has a family and a small child, yet she did not hesitate for a moment. This response powerfully reflects her commitment to her stories, to journalism, and to holding the powerful accountable.”

In her acceptance speech in New York City, Chooljian said she accepted the award, “with the acknowledgement that the courage chapter doesn’t end with this beautiful award and this nice luncheon. These sources have to keep putting one foot in front of the other in this world with that trauma still in their bones. And so do I. But what a triumph that after all these years of secrecy, after all we all endured, that people continue to listen to The 13th Step. To the truth. And despite these costs, these moments are a reminder that the truth is an endlessly worth while pursuit.”