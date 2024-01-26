NH News Recap: What the results of the NH Primary tell us ahead of the general election
Former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden were the winners of the New Hampshire Primary this week. We talk about through the results and what's next on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Anna Brown, Citizens Count
- James Pindell, Boston Globe
New Hampshire Primary News:
In NH, people of all political stripes send a message: ‘Every vote matters’
The significance of the actual votes in this year’s New Hampshire primary remains an open question. But at the polls, voters from all sides reaffirmed their commitment to civic participation.
Trump marches to victory in New Hampshire, solidifying his grip on the Republican base
The former president secured his third consecutive win in the New Hampshire primary, fending off a spirited challenge from Nikki Haley.
Biden wins NH primary through a write-in effort after declining to campaign there
It’s been nearly two years since he set foot in the state and his name was nowhere to be found on the ballot, but President Joe Biden won a rare write-in campaign in New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential primary.
Other headlines from this week:
- Attorney General clears Gilford officers of criminal wrongdoing after killing 17-year-old in psychiatric distress
- Littleton theater company wins award for ‘grace’ amid debate over public art, LGBTQ+ visibility
- New overdose-reversal drug available at NH pharmacies, health officials say
- Campaign seeks to expand solar power in NH’s North Country