NH News Recap: What the results of the NH Primary tell us ahead of the general election

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published January 26, 2024 at 9:08 AM EST
"I Voted" stickers, which were designed by New Hampshire fourth grade students, are displayed on a table at Pinkerton Academy , Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Derry, N.H., as New Hampshire's famously independent-minded electorate makes its pick for the 2024 presidential nominees.
Charles Krupa
/
AP
"I Voted" stickers, which were designed by New Hampshire fourth grade students, are displayed on a table at Pinkerton Academy , Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Derry, N.H., as New Hampshire's famously independent-minded electorate makes its pick for the 2024 presidential nominees.

Former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden were the winners of the New Hampshire Primary this week. We talk about through the results and what's next on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Anna Brown, Citizens Count
  • James Pindell, Boston Globe

New Hampshire Primary News:

In NH, people of all political stripes send a message: ‘Every vote matters’

The significance of the actual votes in this year’s New Hampshire primary remains an open question. But at the polls, voters from all sides reaffirmed their commitment to civic participation.

Trump marches to victory in New Hampshire, solidifying his grip on the Republican base

The former president secured his third consecutive win in the New Hampshire primary, fending off a spirited challenge from Nikki Haley.

Biden wins NH primary through a write-in effort after declining to campaign there

It’s been nearly two years since he set foot in the state and his name was nowhere to be found on the ballot, but President Joe Biden won a rare write-in campaign in New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential primary.

Other headlines from this week:
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR.
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
