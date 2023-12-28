Police seek information on incendiary device placed outside Teatotaller Café

This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Concord Police are seeking the public’s help to identify an individual seen on Main Street in March who may be connected to the placement of an incendiary device outside the Teatotaller Café and Bakery located at 2 Capital Plaza on March 25, 2023.

The male individual is believed to be associated with a 2012-2016 blue/dark blue Honda Pilot, police said.

Concord Police were called to the area of 2 Capital Plaza at 8:05 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 and located a suspicious device.

The New Hampshire State Police Explosive Unit was called in and determined it was a smoke-style device designed to generate smoke rather than an explosion, police said.

The Concord Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 603-225-8600 or online at www.concordregional crimeline.com.

