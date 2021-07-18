-
Granite Staters reflect on Afghanistan, America's longest war. Just last month USAF Pilot, Ryan Phaneuf, a graduate of Alvirne High School in Hudson, was…
The new team in Washington inherits all the old challenges from the Middle East: threats from ISIS, the Syrian Civil War, and questions about the last…
While these two Muslim groups have often co-existed peacefully over the course of history, in our time, sectarian differences have risen and boiled over,…
Homegrown terrorism, gun violence, Zika - there's plenty of real stuff to get freaked out about. So can America be 100% safe? No, says a security expert…
Studying medicine requires intelligence, discipline and considerable expense, making it one of the most prestigious professions in America. But that…
With Sunni militants declaring a new Islamic state in the Middle East and two Shia-led regimes in peril, we discuss the origins of Islam with an author…
Three years after what was dubbed the “Arab Spring”, Egypt is preparing for its first election since a military coup last summer. The candidate presumed…
President Obama says the United States has a moral responsibility to punish the Syrian government for its reported use of chemical weapons against…
A young woman filed suit against the Egyptian military over forced "virginity checks" on female protesters who were arrested last year. While the woman lost her case, there is a growing campaign to put an end to the military's trials of civilians.
Israel has become a destination for migrants from Africa in recent years, and now Israeli authorities are planning to crack down on those in the country without permission. Israel is building a fence along its southern border with Egypt as well as a large detention facility that will hold more than 10,000.