Key Auto Group owner is high bidder for McIntyre federal building in Portsmouth

This story was originally published by Seacoastonline. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

City resident and developer Anthony DiLorenzo confirmed he is the high bidder in the auction to buy the Thomas J. McIntyre federal building property.

DiLorenzo, the owner and founder of Key Auto Group, posted the final high bid of $9 million early Thursday morning in his attempt to purchase and redevelop the 2.1-acre downtown property at 80 Daniel St. from the General Services Administration.

DiLorenzo, known for his financial support of University of New Hampshire athletics and his private island property in Portsmouth, said he was Bidder No. 1 in the McIntyre auction, submitting the last bid before the auction was closed. The GSA has not identified any of the four bidders.

“I live in Portsmouth and want to ensure the property is developed appropriately,” DiLorenzo said in response to questions about why he was motivated to buy the property. “Also, I didn’t want to watch it being developed by another developer for the next five years.”

