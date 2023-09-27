10 things to do in NH this weekend: Deerfield Fair, Monadnock Film Fest and more
Enjoy the early fall weather with hikes at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center, Jack's Pond and Mt. Israel.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- Fall Opening Event on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art in Hanover. More info.
See also: Celebrating Distant Conversations: Ella Walker & Betty Woodman
- Deerfield Fair from Thursday, Sept 28 through Sunday, Oct. 1 at the Deerfield fairgrounds. More info.
- 38th Annual Return of the Pumpkin People from Thursday, Oct. 1 through Tuesday, Oct. 31 at various locations in Jackson. More info.
- Source to Sea Cleanup on Friday, Sept. 29 in Keene and Saturday, Sept. 30 in Keene, Swanzey and Winchester. More info.
- Littleton Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 30 at various locations in downtown Littleton. More info.
- Accessible Nature Trail Grand Opening on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.
See also: Fall Foliage Hike Up Mt. Israel
- Exploring Hancock’s Black History: A Hike to Jack’s Pond on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock.More info.
- Macy Gray on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. at Tupelo Music Hall in Derry. More info.
- 11th Monadnock International Film Festival from Friday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 1 at various locations in Keene and Jaffrey (Oct. 3 - Oct. 12 online). More info.
See also: Manhattan Short Film Festival 2023
- The Great PNH400 Community Picnic on Sunday, Oct. 1 from noon to 3 p.m. at Leary Field in Portsmouth. More info.