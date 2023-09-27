© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join as a sustainer and help unlock $10k. Just 44 sustainers to go!

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Deerfield Fair, Monadnock Film Fest and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published September 27, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT
A competitor wearing a blue ribbon rides a horse around the outdoor arena at the Deerfield Fair in 2021.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
A competitor rides a horse around the outdoor arena at the Deerfield Fair in 2021.

Enjoy the early fall weather with hikes at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center, Jack's Pond and Mt. Israel.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

The 11th Annual Monadnock International Film Festival runs from Sept. 29 - Oct. 1 in person and Oct. 3 - 12 online.
Monadnock International Film Festival
/
Courtesy

  • Fall Opening Event on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art in Hanover. More info.
    See also: Celebrating Distant Conversations: Ella Walker & Betty Woodman 
  • Deerfield Fair from Thursday, Sept 28 through Sunday, Oct. 1 at the Deerfield fairgrounds. More info.
  • 38th Annual Return of the Pumpkin People from Thursday, Oct. 1 through Tuesday, Oct. 31 at various locations in Jackson. More info.
  • Source to Sea Cleanup on Friday, Sept. 29 in Keene and Saturday, Sept. 30 in Keene, Swanzey and Winchester. More info.
  • Littleton Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 30 at various locations in downtown Littleton. More info.
  • Accessible Nature Trail Grand Opening on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.
    See also: Fall Foliage Hike Up Mt. Israel
  • Exploring Hancock’s Black History: A Hike to Jack’s Pond on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock.More info.
  • Macy Gray on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. at Tupelo Music Hall in Derry. More info.
  • 11th Monadnock International Film Festival from Friday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 1 at various locations in Keene and Jaffrey (Oct. 3 - Oct. 12 online). More info.
    See also: Manhattan Short Film Festival 2023
  • The Great PNH400 Community Picnic on Sunday, Oct. 1 from noon to 3 p.m. at Leary Field in Portsmouth. More info.
Tags
NH News NHPR Music NewsNH NewsMoviesArts and Culture10 Things To Do
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.