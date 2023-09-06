10 things to do in NH this weekend: Hampton Beach Seafood Fest, 'Bat Boy' & more

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Courtesy / ThunderoverNewHampshire.com

This U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper is one of the aircraft to perform in the 2023 Thunder Over New Hampshire air show Sept. 9-10 at Pease in Portsmouth.

BONUS: