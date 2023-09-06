© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member and your gift will be matched $1:$1 for an entire year!
NH News

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Hampton Beach Seafood Fest, 'Bat Boy' & more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published September 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT
Crowds walking along Hampton Beach at the 2022 Seafood Festival.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Crowds walking along Hampton Beach at the 2022 Seafood Festival.

The Hampton Beach Seafood festival returns for its 34th year this weekend.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper
Courtesy
/
ThunderoverNewHampshire.com
This U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper is one of the aircraft to perform in the 2023 Thunder Over New Hampshire air show Sept. 9-10 at Pease in Portsmouth.

  • Thrillers! Jilly Gagnon In Conversation With Hank Phillippi Ryan on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
  • Southern Avenue on Friday, Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. More info.
  • Hampton Beach Seafood Festival from Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10. More info.
  • Lakota Nation vs. The United States from Friday, Sept. 8 through Tuesday, Sept. 12 at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
  • Bat Boy: The Musical from Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Oct. 29 at The Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Tick Talk on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock. More info.
  • 2023 Auburn Day and 30th Annual Duck Race on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Hooksett Road in Auburn. More info.
  • A Celebration Of The Shaw Brothers Featuring Livingston Taylor on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth. More info.
    See also: Community Art Family Day at the Portsmouth Historical Society, Swingin' At The Press Room
  • River Valley Artisans Wine & Art Tour on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10 at Poocham Hill Winery and Summit Winery in Westmoreland. More info.
  • Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10 at Pease Air National Guard Base in Portsmouth. More info.

BONUS:

  • 11th Annual NH Monarch Festival from Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10 at Petals in the Pines in Canterbury. More info.
Tags
NH News 10 Things To DoArts and CultureMoviesNH NewsNHPR Music News
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.