10 things to do in NH this weekend: Hampton Beach Seafood Fest, 'Bat Boy' & more
The Hampton Beach Seafood festival returns for its 34th year this weekend.
- Thrillers! Jilly Gagnon In Conversation With Hank Phillippi Ryan on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
- Southern Avenue on Friday, Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. More info.
- Hampton Beach Seafood Festival from Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10. More info.
- Lakota Nation vs. The United States from Friday, Sept. 8 through Tuesday, Sept. 12 at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
- Bat Boy: The Musical from Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Oct. 29 at The Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
- Tick Talk on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock. More info.
- 2023 Auburn Day and 30th Annual Duck Race on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Hooksett Road in Auburn. More info.
- A Celebration Of The Shaw Brothers Featuring Livingston Taylor on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth. More info.
- River Valley Artisans Wine & Art Tour on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10 at Poocham Hill Winery and Summit Winery in Westmoreland. More info.
- Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10 at Pease Air National Guard Base in Portsmouth. More info.
BONUS:
- 11th Annual NH Monarch Festival from Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10 at Petals in the Pines in Canterbury. More info.