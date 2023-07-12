© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Summer Block Party, Capital City Pride and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published July 12, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT
A crowd gathers outside of the Currier Museum in Manchester during a past Summer Block Party.
Currier Museum of Art
/
Courtesy
A crowd gathers outside of the Currier Museum in Manchester during a past Summer Block Party.

Concord kicks off two weekends of Pride events on Sunday with a Community Art Day and Pride Family Picnic at Kimball Jenkins.

Two people wearing Pride flags walk around a Pride festival in New Hampshire in June, 2023.
Gabriela Lozada
/
NHPR
Two people wearing Pride flags walk around a Pride festival in New Hampshire in June, 2023.

  • Prescott Park Arts Festival Community Showcase: PMAC Teen Jazz Camp on Friday, July 14 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. More info.
  • Cochecho Arts Festival Headliner Series weekly, on Fridays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 11 at Henry Law Park in Dover. More info.
  • Rockin’ the Park weekly, on Friday nights at 7 p.m. through July 29 at Centennial Park in Lancaster (July 15: Shark Martin). More info.
  • NASCAR Weekend from Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. More info.
  • The Annual Loon Census & Loon Festival on Saturday, July 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Loon Center in Moultonborough. More info: Loon Census & Loon Festival.
  • Summer Block Party on Saturday, July 15 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
  • Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series at Crawford Notch on Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Aug. 19 at the AMC Highland Center in Bretton Woods (July 15: Della Mae). More info.
  • North Country Chamber Players Summer Music Festival Week 1: ‘All In The Family’ on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16 at 4 p.m. at the Dow Field Pavilion in Franconia. More info.
    See more: Summer Music Festival Week 2: ‘Meditation and Rhapsody’
  • Guided Bird Walk with Suzanne & Tom on Sunday, July 16 from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Grey Rocks Conservation Area, hosted by Newfound Lake Region Association. More info.
    See also: Wetland Wonders Walk at the Squam Lakes Association

  • Capital City Pride from Sunday, July 16 through Saturday, July 22 at various locations in Concord. (This weekend: Community Arts Event & Pride Family Picnic). More info.

    BONUS:

  • American Independence Festival on Saturday, July 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in downtown Exeter, to celebrate the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence to New Hampshire on July 16, 1776. More info.
  • Sneak Preview of New Movie! on Friday, July 14 at 12:30 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

