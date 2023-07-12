10 things to do in NH this weekend: Summer Block Party, Capital City Pride and more
Concord kicks off two weekends of Pride events on Sunday with a Community Art Day and Pride Family Picnic at Kimball Jenkins.
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- Prescott Park Arts Festival Community Showcase: PMAC Teen Jazz Camp on Friday, July 14 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. More info.
- Cochecho Arts Festival Headliner Series weekly, on Fridays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 11 at Henry Law Park in Dover. More info.
- Rockin’ the Park weekly, on Friday nights at 7 p.m. through July 29 at Centennial Park in Lancaster (July 15: Shark Martin). More info.
- NASCAR Weekend from Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. More info.
- The Annual Loon Census & Loon Festival on Saturday, July 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Loon Center in Moultonborough. More info: Loon Census & Loon Festival.
- Summer Block Party on Saturday, July 15 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
- Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series at Crawford Notch on Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Aug. 19 at the AMC Highland Center in Bretton Woods (July 15: Della Mae). More info.
- North Country Chamber Players Summer Music Festival Week 1: ‘All In The Family’ on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16 at 4 p.m. at the Dow Field Pavilion in Franconia. More info.
See more: Summer Music Festival Week 2: ‘Meditation and Rhapsody’
- Guided Bird Walk with Suzanne & Tom on Sunday, July 16 from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Grey Rocks Conservation Area, hosted by Newfound Lake Region Association. More info.
See also: Wetland Wonders Walk at the Squam Lakes Association
Capital City Pride from Sunday, July 16 through Saturday, July 22 at various locations in Concord. (This weekend: Community Arts Event & Pride Family Picnic). More info.
BONUS:
- American Independence Festival on Saturday, July 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in downtown Exeter, to celebrate the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence to New Hampshire on July 16, 1776. More info.
- Sneak Preview of New Movie! on Friday, July 14 at 12:30 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.