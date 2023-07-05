10 things to do in NH this weekend: Keep NH Brewing, 'On Golden Pond' and more

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra / The Music Hall / TheMusicHall.org Dan Brown and the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra will perform July 8, 3 p.m., at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, NH.

Dead Gowns / Eliza Edens / Will Kindler on Thursday, July 6 from 7 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. at Nova Arts in Keene. More info .

on Thursday, July 6 from 7 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. at Nova Arts in Keene. . Prescott Park Garden Tours weekly, on Fridays at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. from July 7 through August 18 in Portsmouth. More info .

weekly, on Fridays at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. from July 7 through August 18 in Portsmouth. . CLUB 3S: Out of the Woods - Taylor Swift and Harry Styles on Friday, July 7 from 8 p.m. to midnight at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info .

on Friday, July 7 from 8 p.m. to midnight at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. . Keep NH Brewing Festival on Saturday, July 8 from noon to 4 p.m. at Everett Arena in Concord. More info .

on Saturday, July 8 from noon to 4 p.m. at Everett Arena in Concord. . Only On Saturdays: Making Black Family Life in Portsmouth on Saturday, July 8 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire in Portsmouth. More info .

on Saturday, July 8 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire in Portsmouth. . Caterpillars Count Community Science Project weekly, on Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. More info .

weekly, on Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. . Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra Presents Dan Brown's Wild Symphony on Saturday, July 8 at 3 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info .

on Saturday, July 8 at 3 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. . On Golden Pond – Special Screening With Ernest Thompson on Sunday, July 9 at 4 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info .

on Sunday, July 9 at 4 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. . 603 History Hunt throughout July, hosted by the New Hampshire Historical Society. More info .

throughout July, hosted by the New Hampshire Historical Society. . Sunset Guided Tours, seasonal, at the Mt. Washington Auto Road in Gorham. More info .