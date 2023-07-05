© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Keep NH Brewing, 'On Golden Pond' and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published July 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT
Little Squam Lake floating raft
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
A raft on Little Squam Lake in Holderness, NH.

For the family: The Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra is performing music from Dan Brown's children's book, Wild Symphony, on Saturday.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Dan Brown and the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra will perform July 8 at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, NH.
Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra / The Music Hall
/
TheMusicHall.org
Dan Brown and the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra will perform July 8, 3 p.m., at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, NH.

  • Dead Gowns / Eliza Edens / Will Kindler on Thursday, July 6 from 7 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. at Nova Arts in Keene. More info.
  • Prescott Park Garden Tours weekly, on Fridays at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. from July 7 through August 18 in Portsmouth. More info.
  • CLUB 3S: Out of the Woods - Taylor Swift and Harry Styles on Friday, July 7 from 8 p.m. to midnight at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Keep NH Brewing Festival on Saturday, July 8 from noon to 4 p.m. at Everett Arena in Concord. More info.
  • Only On Saturdays: Making Black Family Life in Portsmouth on Saturday, July 8 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Caterpillars Count Community Science Project weekly, on Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. More info.
  • Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra Presents Dan Brown's Wild Symphony on Saturday, July 8 at 3 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • On Golden Pond – Special Screening With Ernest Thompson on Sunday, July 9 at 4 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
  • 603 History Hunt throughout July, hosted by the New Hampshire Historical Society. More info.
  • Sunset Guided Tours, seasonal, at the Mt. Washington Auto Road in Gorham. More info.
Vulgar Brewing in Franklin, New Hampshire
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Vulgar Brewing Co. in Franklin is one of the many breweries participating in the 8th annual Keep NH Brewing Festival July 8 at the waterfront park behind the Everett Arena in Concord, NH.

