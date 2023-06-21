10 things to do in NH this weekend: Concord Market Days, Pride Festivals and more
Celebrate the summer solstice with the Squam Lakes Association's Summer Kick-Off in Holderness.
- Market Days Festival from Thursday, June 22 through Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Concord. More info.
- Little Shop of Horrors opens on Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m., runs weekly from Thursday through Sunday through Aug. 13 at Prescott Park in Portsmouth. More info.
More at Prescott Park: Tank and the Bangas on Monday, June 26
- Wilton Summerfest 2023 on Saturday, June 24 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Wilton. More info.
- New London Strawberry Fest on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the New London Town Green. More info.
- Squam Summer Kick-Off on Saturday, June 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. More info.
More at the SLA: Squam Canoe Classic: Bass Fishing Tournament
- Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory on Sunday, June 25 at 2 p.m. at the Claremont Opera House. More info.
- Monadnock Music Summer Series: Rindge Village Concert on Sunday, June 25 at 4 p.m. at Franklin Pierce University. More info.
See more Monadnock Music events
Pride Month Events:
- White Mountains Pride Festival on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at North Conway Community Center Park. More info.
- Portsmouth Pride 2023 on Saturday, June 24 from noon to 5 p.m. (Youth and Adult Afterparties until 10 p.m.) in Market Square, and at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.
- Nashua Pride Festival on Saturday, June 24 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Nashua Public Library, and on Main Street in Nashua. More info.