© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift to support independent journalism in the Granite State.
NH News

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Concord Market Days, Pride Festivals and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published June 21, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT
A crowd of people watch the New Hampshire Gay Men’s Chorus perform at Portsmouth Pride on June 26, 2021.
Julia Furukawa
/
NHPR
A crowd of people watch the New Hampshire Gay Men’s Chorus perform at Portsmouth Pride on June 26, 2021.

Celebrate the summer solstice with the Squam Lakes Association's Summer Kick-Off in Holderness.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Boaters enjoying the concert on Squam Lake.
Samantha Coetzee
/
NHPR
Boaters enjoying the New Hampshire Music Festival’s concert on Squam Lake in 2021.

  • Market Days Festival from Thursday, June 22 through Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Concord. More info.
  • Little Shop of Horrors opens on Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m., runs weekly from Thursday through Sunday through Aug. 13 at Prescott Park in Portsmouth. More info.
    More at Prescott Park: Tank and the Bangas on Monday, June 26
  • Wilton Summerfest 2023 on Saturday, June 24 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Wilton. More info.
  • New London Strawberry Fest on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the New London Town Green. More info.
  • Squam Summer Kick-Off on Saturday, June 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. More info.
    More at the SLA: Squam Canoe Classic: Bass Fishing Tournament
  • Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory on Sunday, June 25 at 2 p.m. at the Claremont Opera House. More info.
  • Monadnock Music Summer Series: Rindge Village Concert on Sunday, June 25 at 4 p.m. at Franklin Pierce University. More info.
    See more Monadnock Music events

Pride Month Events:

  • White Mountains Pride Festival on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at North Conway Community Center Park. More info.
  • Portsmouth Pride 2023 on Saturday, June 24 from noon to 5 p.m. (Youth and Adult Afterparties until 10 p.m.) in Market Square, and at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Nashua Pride Festival on Saturday, June 24 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Nashua Public Library, and on Main Street in Nashua. More info.
Tags
NH News 10 Things To DoArts and CultureMoviesNH NewsNHPR Music News
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.