© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Own a business? Expand your reach and grow your audience by becoming an underwriter on NHPR.

Mexican singer-songwriter Humbe completes trilogy with new album about renewal

By Lilly Quiroz
Published January 7, 2026 at 4:49 AM EST

Mexican singer-songwriter Humbe has released three albums in three years. His latest, "Dueño del Cielo," completes a trilogy started in 2023.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NHPR Music News
Lilly Quiroz
Lilly Quiroz (she/her/ella) is a production assistant for Morning Edition and Up First. She pitches and produces interviews for Morning Edition, and occasionally goes to the dark side to produce the podcast Up First on the overnights.
See stories by Lilly Quiroz
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.