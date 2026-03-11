NH still part of lawsuit against Ticketmaster despite federal deal

This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

New Hampshire is still part of a huge antitrust case against ticket-selling company Ticketmaster, despite Monday’s surprise announcement from the Trump administration that the federal government has reached a settlement in the case.

“The State of New Hampshire continues its litigation against Live Nation and Ticketmaster with a bipartisan coalition of State Attorneys General. Although the federal government has reached a settlement in its case, New Hampshire continues to pursue its claims to ensure that competition in the live entertainment marketplace is restored,” Michael Garrity, spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office, said Tuesday.

In 2024, under former President Joe Biden, the federal Justice Department sued Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmaster, accusing it of creating a ticket monopoly. Live Nation/Ticketmaster controls roughly 70% of major performing venues and 86% of primary ticket sales around the country.

Forty states joined the suit, including New Hampshire. A jury was assembled last week, and the trial was set to go forward.

But the federal Antitrust Division abruptly announced Tuesday that it has reached a deal with Live Nation/Ticketmaster, a pronouncement that made the company’s stock skyrocket. A judge has dismissed the jury for a week and is talking with parties about the possibility of a mistrial.

Terms of the federal deal are uncertain at this time, but there are reports that Live Nation might pay $300 million to states for restitution and allow some rivals to sell tickets. Critics were quick to call it a sell-out that does little to limit Ticketmaster’s stranglehold on the live entertainment industry.

The coalition of more than two dozen state attorneys general, including John Formella of New Hampshire, said they plan to go ahead and still pursue litigation. It is very unusual for federal and state prosecutors to split this late in a case where they were cooperating.

“The New Hampshire Department of Justice joined this effort to protect consumers and ensure a fair marketplace for artists, venues and fans. We will continue to coordinate with our partner states as the litigation moves forward,” Garrity said.