State officials say hundreds in NH have volunteered to sponsor Ukranians displaced by war with Russia

About 800 people in New Hampshire have applied to help resettle people from Ukraine who have been displaced by the ongoing war with Russia.

Ann Landry, associate commissioner of the state Department of Health and Human Services, said it's part of a federal program that enlists private sponsors to help with the resettlement process. So far, Landry said the state believes about 500 Ukrainians have passed through New Hampshire, though they might have moved elsewhere.

“Of course, these folks come and go, there's fluidity to it,” Landry said.

On Wednesday, state executive councilors signed off on a request from state health officials to give two local resettlement agencies about half a million dollars in federal money to support people coming to New Hampshire from Ukraine. The agencies — the International Institute of New England and Building Community in New Hampshire — will provide employment assistance, case management, housing and food assistance, and more.

Republican Executive Councilor Joe Kenney asked for more information on how local businesses could express interest in hiring some of the people who are resettling from Ukraine, saying he received at least one such inquiry from the owner of a trucking company in northern New Hampshire. Landry said the state works with resettlement agencies to help facilitate employment for new arrivals, and any business is welcome to reach out if they’re interested in learning more.

Citing New Hampshire’s low unemployment rate, Kenney said this could be a good solution for local businesses looking to hire.

“Obviously we have companies that are looking for people who want to come to America, who love America, they want to work here,” he said. “So I can’t think of a better audience.”

