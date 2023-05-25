© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in NH for Memorial Day weekend

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published May 25, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT
Participants float rubber ducks down the river as spectators watch from the bridge above.
Doug Jacinto
/
jacksonnh.com
The Wildquack Duck Race & Music Festival returns to Jackson Village on Sunday.

The Wildquack Duck Race & Music Festival returns for its 33rd year in Jackson Village.

The front wheel of a bike on a marked bike path
Daniel Oines; Flickr
/
White Mountain Bicycle Week runs from Saturday, May 27 through Saturday, June 3.

  • At Epsilon Spires: Bill Nace & Fuj||||||||||ita on Thursday, May 25 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Epsilon Spires in Brattleboro, VT, hosted by Nova Arts. More info.
  • The Seacoast Repertory Theatre Presents: Newsies from Friday, May 26 through Saturday, July 8 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway Season Opens on Friday, May 26 and runs through October 15 at Cannon Mountain in Franconia. More info.
  • Hikers Club: Scenic Road on Saturday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough. More info.
  • Live Animal Presentation with a Naturalist: Owls of New Hampshire on Saturday, May 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Lost River Gorge & Boulder Caves in North Woodstock. More info.
    See also: Whose Nest Is Best?
  • Community Storytime presents Monadnock Youth Coalition on Saturday, May 27 at 11 a.m. at The Toadstool Bookshops in Keene. More info.
  • Spring 2023 Dartmouth Dance Ensemble Performance on Saturday, May 27 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Bema Outdoor Amphitheater on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
    See also: Coast Jazz Orchestra at Dartmouth
  • White Mountain Bicycle Week 2023 from Saturday, May 27 through Saturday, June 3 at various locations in the White Mountains. More info.
  • Wildquack Duck Race & Music Festival on Sunday, May 28 at 8 a.m. (first race at 1:45 p.m.) in Jackson Village Park. More info.
  • 33rd Annual ChowderFest on Sunday, May 28 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Waterville Valley Town Square. More info.
