10 things to do in NH for Memorial Day weekend
The Wildquack Duck Race & Music Festival returns for its 33rd year in Jackson Village.
- At Epsilon Spires: Bill Nace & Fuj||||||||||ita on Thursday, May 25 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Epsilon Spires in Brattleboro, VT, hosted by Nova Arts. More info.
- The Seacoast Repertory Theatre Presents: Newsies from Friday, May 26 through Saturday, July 8 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
- Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway Season Opens on Friday, May 26 and runs through October 15 at Cannon Mountain in Franconia. More info.
- Hikers Club: Scenic Road on Saturday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough. More info.
- Live Animal Presentation with a Naturalist: Owls of New Hampshire on Saturday, May 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Lost River Gorge & Boulder Caves in North Woodstock. More info.
- Community Storytime presents Monadnock Youth Coalition on Saturday, May 27 at 11 a.m. at The Toadstool Bookshops in Keene. More info.
- Spring 2023 Dartmouth Dance Ensemble Performance on Saturday, May 27 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Bema Outdoor Amphitheater on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- White Mountain Bicycle Week 2023 from Saturday, May 27 through Saturday, June 3 at various locations in the White Mountains. More info.
- Wildquack Duck Race & Music Festival on Sunday, May 28 at 8 a.m. (first race at 1:45 p.m.) in Jackson Village Park. More info.
- 33rd Annual ChowderFest on Sunday, May 28 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Waterville Valley Town Square. More info.