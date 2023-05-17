NH House and Senate to vote on key bills, parental rights, Medicaid and marijuana

Gov. Chris Sununu says he'd likely sign a controversial bill codifying parental rights in education set for a vote in the New Hampshire House Thursday.

Sununu's opposition to a similar bill doomed it in the House last year.

But this time he stressed this latest proposal strikes a balance. If a parent asks about changes to their child’s gender identity, the bill would require teachers, in most circumstances, to tell the parents.

“Look, if a parent talks to a teacher, they know that the teacher is not going to lie to them if a parent is specifically asking about something,” Sununu told reporters Wednesday. “But also if a teacher thinks there is going to be specific harm to a child, or an abusive situation, then there is an outlet there too. So, a teacher has options as well. It really addresses all of that."

This bill is strongly backed by GOP leaders in Concord, but the House has already killed a related bill sponsored by House Speaker Sherman Packard.

LGBTQ groups and teacher unions oppose the policy on the grounds that it could force teachers to out students to their parents against their will.

But that’s not the only key bill slated for a vote Thursday.

The state Senate will take up a House-backed plan to increase eligibility in the state’s school choice program. Families at 350 percent of the federal povery rate ($105,000 for a family of four) — up from the current 300 percent ($77,250 for a family of four) — would be able to participate under the change.

The Senate will also vote on several House-passed bills to loosen state marijuana laws.

Lawmakers in the House will, meanwhile, take up a Senate plan to make the state’s expanded Medicaid program permanent.

