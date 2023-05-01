© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Today is Public Media Giving Days. Support the Public Media you love!
NH News

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig considers run for NH governor

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published May 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT
Joyce Craig of Manchester, NH
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig at the polls on Election Day 2019.

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig has announced an exploratory committee as she considers running for governor in 2024.

Craig also released a list of supporters, including former Gov. John Lynch, former state Democratic Party chair Kathy Sullivan, former Democratic Party chair Joe Keefe, and half a dozen mayors.

Craig was first elected mayor of New Hampshire’s largest city in 2017. She was the first woman elected mayor in Manchester.

Joyce Craig and Chris Pappas
Todd Bookman
/
NHPR
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas during an event in 2021.

She announced earlier this year she would not seek another term as mayor, which inspired a number of mayoral candidates to announce or consider campaigns to succeed her.

Current Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has not said whether he'll run for a fifth term next year. He has been travelling the country in recent months as he considers a run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Before winning her first term as mayor, Craig served on Manchester’s school board and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Craig filed her candidate committee on April 29.

Subscribe to The Rundown newsletter

* indicates required

Tags
NH News Joyce CraigElections 2024
Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.