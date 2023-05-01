Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig considers run for NH governor

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig has announced an exploratory committee as she considers running for governor in 2024.

Craig also released a list of supporters, including former Gov. John Lynch, former state Democratic Party chair Kathy Sullivan, former Democratic Party chair Joe Keefe, and half a dozen mayors.

Craig was first elected mayor of New Hampshire’s largest city in 2017. She was the first woman elected mayor in Manchester.

Todd Bookman / NHPR Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas during an event in 2021.

She announced earlier this year she would not seek another term as mayor, which inspired a number of mayoral candidates to announce or consider campaigns to succeed her.

Current Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has not said whether he'll run for a fifth term next year. He has been travelling the country in recent months as he considers a run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Before winning her first term as mayor, Craig served on Manchester’s school board and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Craig filed her candidate committee on April 29.