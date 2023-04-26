10 things to do in NH this weekend: Indie Bookstore Day, NH Roller Derby and more
Support your local independent bookstore on the 10th anniversary of Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- UNH Symphony Orchestra Concert on Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham. More info.
- Restaurant Week Portsmouth & The Seacoast from Thursday, April 20 through Saturday, April 29 at various locations. More info.
- Low Lily CD Release on Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m. at the Bank of NH Stage in Concord. More info.
- Dartmouth Theater Department: FAIRVIEW on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 at 8 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, April 29 at various locations. Find a bookstore near you.
- Birding in the Bog on Saturday, April 29 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. in Brownfield, Maine, hosted by the Tin Mountain Conservation Center. More info.
- Following In The Footsteps Of John Kulish: King’s Highway To Rye Pond on Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock. More info.
- Community Day: "¡Printing The Revolution!" on Saturday, April 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- NH Roller Derby 2023 Season opens Saturday, April 29 with a home game double header at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at JFK Memorial Coliseum in Manchester. More info.
- Lisa O’Neill on Sunday, April 30 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Word Barn in Exeter. More info.
BONUS:
- Arbor Day Ceremony on Friday, April 28 at noon at Colburn Park in Lebanon. More info.