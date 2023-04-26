© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Indie Bookstore Day, NH Roller Derby and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published April 26, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT
¡Printing the Revolution! The Rise and Impact of Chicano Graphics, 1965 to Now installed in Harteveldt and Cheatham Galleries.
Rob Strong
/
hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
The Hood Museum is hosting a Community Day to celebrate current exhibition "¡Printing the Revolution! The Rise and Impact of Chicano Graphics, 1965 to Now."

Support your local independent bookstore on the 10th anniversary of Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

A photo of two NH roller derby team members on a poster advertising their home opener & double header on April 29.
nhrollerderby.com
NH Roller Derby's Home Game Double-Header is on Saturday.

  • UNH Symphony Orchestra Concert on Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham. More info.
    See also: Up Close and Personal - PSO Piano Quartet
  • Restaurant Week Portsmouth & The Seacoast from Thursday, April 20 through Saturday, April 29 at various locations. More info.
  • Low Lily CD Release on Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m. at the Bank of NH Stage in Concord. More info.
    More at the Capitol Center for the Arts: The MET Live in HD: Champion 
  • Dartmouth Theater Department: FAIRVIEW on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 at 8 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, April 29 at various locations. Find a bookstore near you.
  • Birding in the Bog on Saturday, April 29 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. in Brownfield, Maine, hosted by the Tin Mountain Conservation Center. More info.
    See also: Sunflower Friends & Natural tie dyeing on Squam at the Squam Lakes Association
  • Following In The Footsteps Of John Kulish: King’s Highway To Rye Pond on Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock. More info.
    See more events at the Harris Center
  • Community Day: "¡Printing The Revolution!" on Saturday, April 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
    See also: Panel Discussion: "¡Printing The Revolution!"
  • NH Roller Derby 2023 Season opens Saturday, April 29 with a home game double header at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at JFK Memorial Coliseum in Manchester. More info.
  • Lisa O’Neill on Sunday, April 30 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Word Barn in Exeter. More info.
    More at The Word Barn: Spring Wildlife

BONUS:

  • Arbor Day Ceremony on Friday, April 28 at noon at Colburn Park in Lebanon. More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

