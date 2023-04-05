© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in NH this weekend: New Music Fest, Easter Bunny Express & more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published April 5, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT
A black and white photo of the Coast Jazz Orchestra during rehearsal.
hop.dartmouth.edu
Toby Summerfield and the Coast Jazz Orchestra are performing as a part of the Dartmouth 2023 New Music Festival this weekend.

Dartmouth's annual New Music Festival brings together internationally acclaimed artists and student musicians.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

  • The Easter Bunny holding a basket in front of the Conway Scenic Railroad.
    conwayscenic.com
    The Conway Scenic Railroad is running an Easter Bunny Express train this Saturday and Sunday.
    Dance of Hope on Thursday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lebanon Opera House. More info.
  • Jose Ramirez (Plays Music of B.B. King) on Thursday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth. More info.
  • 2023 New Music Festival from Thursday, April 6 through Saturday, April 8 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
  • NH Craft Beer Week 2023 from Thursday, April 6 through Saturday, April 15 at various locations. More info.
  • Guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto in Concert on Friday, April 7 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Tillotson Center in Colebrook. More info.
  • UNH Traditional Jazz Series: Immanuel Wilkins Quartet on Friday, April 7 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire Campus in Durham. More info.
  • Derry Author Fest on Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Derry Public Library. More info.
  • Kent McKenzie at The Toadstool Bookshop on Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Toadstool Bookshop in Peterborough. More info.
    See also: Storytime with Kayla Messana at Bookery Manchester
  • Countdown to the Eclipse on Saturday, April 8 from at 1 p.m. at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord. More info.
  • Easter Bunny Express on Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9 at the Conway Scenic Railroad in North Conway. More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

