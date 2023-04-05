10 things to do in NH this weekend: New Music Fest, Easter Bunny Express & more
Dartmouth's annual New Music Festival brings together internationally acclaimed artists and student musicians.
- Jose Ramirez (Plays Music of B.B. King) on Thursday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth. More info.
- 2023 New Music Festival from Thursday, April 6 through Saturday, April 8 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
- NH Craft Beer Week 2023 from Thursday, April 6 through Saturday, April 15 at various locations. More info.
- Guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto in Concert on Friday, April 7 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Tillotson Center in Colebrook. More info.
- UNH Traditional Jazz Series: Immanuel Wilkins Quartet on Friday, April 7 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire Campus in Durham. More info.
- Derry Author Fest on Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Derry Public Library. More info.
- Kent McKenzie at The Toadstool Bookshop on Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Toadstool Bookshop in Peterborough. More info.
- Countdown to the Eclipse on Saturday, April 8 from at 1 p.m. at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord. More info.
- Easter Bunny Express on Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9 at the Conway Scenic Railroad in North Conway. More info.