Local Republicans predict Trump indictment won't affect him politically in NH

The indictment of a former president may be a singular occurrence in American history. But many New Hampshire Republicans see a grand jury’s decision to charge Donald Trump over payments he made to adult actress Stormy Daniels in 2016 the same way Trump himself does: as proof he’s being targeted for who he is, not what he did.

“Democrats are placing the importance of maintaining power over the freedom and well-being of the American public, opening the door to future abuse by the justice system against political enemies," said state GOP chairman Chris Ager.

Trump won the 2016 New Hampshire Republican presidential primary, his first victory on his path to the White House that year, and he retains a strong base of support within the state GOP. He’s already begun building out a campaign for the 2024 primary race in the state.

Top figures in Trump’s New Hampshire campaigns said his growing legal problems — the 30 criminal counts he reportedly faces in Manhattan, and as well as proceedings he may yet face in Georgia over election meddling — remain best understood as political “witch hunts.”

“Are we talking about the bank failures this morning? No, we are talking about Trump. He is the shiny object that distracts from anything and everything,” said state Rep. Fred Doucette, who has served as co-chair of both of Trump’s state campaigns. “It’s embarrassing, and it’s frustrating.”

Republicans less directly tied to Trump say they doubt this indictment out of New York could prompt anyone to meaningfully reassess the former president.

“People are firmly cemented in their view of who Donald Trump is,” said Chris Maidment, chairman of the Hillsborough County GOP. “The people who love Donald Trump will just be emboldened by this, and I think the people who hate Donald Trump will see it as the proof that they’ve been waiting for that he’s a thug and a criminal.”

Longtime conservative activist Fran Wendelboe, who lives in New Hampton, views the indictment against Trump, which remains under seal, as flimsy.

“If this is the best they’ve got, then they don’t have jack on Trump,” she said.

Wendelboe says she’s open minded about picking a 2024 presidential candidate to back but believes Trump is the strongest at the moment.

“I don’t really see a path for a candidate other than Donald Trump to win the nomination,” she said.

She also believes Trump’s prosecution will fuel more distrust of government: “I think this indictment says: This sort of thing could happen to me.”

But even conservatives who might struggle to identify with Trump personally, or the fact pattern in this case, say Trump’s prosecution could help him more than it hurts him in New Hampshire, particularly with GOP primary voters.

“It’s always advantageous for someone to be able to portray themselves as the victim, because people will come to their defense,” said Phyllis Woods, a former state representative and Republican National Committee member who lives in Dover. “I just think that’s the human condition.”

