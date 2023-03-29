10 things to do in NH this weekend: Signs of Spring, Easter Egg Hunts and more
Jazz at Lincoln Center explores the first 50 years of jazz in Songs We Love at the Colonial Theatre on Friday.
- March Songwriter Session on Thursday, March 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
- Asian Diaspora On Screen: Everything Everywhere All at Once on Thursday, March 30 at 7 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
- UNH Dance Company Presents: Evolution on Thursday, March 30 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham. More info.
- Le Vent Du Nord on Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
- Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents: Songs We Love on Friday, March 21 at 8 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.
- The Sea The Sea on Friday, March 31 at 8 p.m. at The Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth. More info.
- North Country Nature Program: Signs of Spring at Pondicherry on Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pondicherry Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson. More info.
- Family Workshop: Making a-Papier-Mâché Bas Relief Sculpture on Saturday, April 1st and Saturday, April 8th from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (two sessions) at the Mariposa Museum & World Culture Center in Peterborough. More info.
- Southern New Hampshire Youth Ballet presents Fancy Nancy on Sunday, April 2 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 pm. at The Palace Theatre in Manchester. More info.
- Town Easter Egg Hunts at various locations around the state. Check out New Hampshire Magazine’s list.
BONUS:
- Exeter Litfest from Friday, March 31 through Saturday, April 1 at Exeter Town Hall. More info.