NH News

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Signs of Spring, Easter Egg Hunts and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published March 29, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT
A group of musicians from Jazz at Lincoln center onstage during a performance, with a cityscape projected on the screen behind them.
thecolonial.org
Jazz at Lincoln center presents: Songs We Love at the Colonial Theatre on Friday.

Jazz at Lincoln Center explores the first 50 years of jazz in Songs We Love at the Colonial Theatre on Friday.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

A view of Cherry Pond at Pondicherry Wildlife Refuge: an expanse of water with mountains in the background that are reflected in the pond's surface.
friendsofpondicherry.org
Tin Mountain Conservation Center is hosting a spring exploration of Pondicherry Wildlife Refuge on Saturday.

  • March Songwriter Session on Thursday, March 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
  • Asian Diaspora On Screen: Everything Everywhere All at Once on Thursday, March 30 at 7 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
  • UNH Dance Company Presents: Evolution on Thursday, March 30 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham. More info.
  • Le Vent Du Nord on Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
    More at The Park Theatre: Ashuelot Concerts: Rachmaninov, Dvořák, & Ravel – Piano Trios
  • Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents: Songs We Love on Friday, March 21 at 8 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.
  • The Sea The Sea on Friday, March 31 at 8 p.m. at The Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth. More info.
  • North Country Nature Program: Signs of Spring at Pondicherry on Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pondicherry Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson. More info.
    See also: Mushroom Meander With The Morel Quandary Club
  • Family Workshop: Making a-Papier-Mâché Bas Relief Sculpture on Saturday, April 1st and Saturday, April 8th from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (two sessions) at the Mariposa Museum & World Culture Center in Peterborough. More info.
  • Southern New Hampshire Youth Ballet presents Fancy Nancy on Sunday, April 2 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 pm. at The Palace Theatre in Manchester. More info.
  • Town Easter Egg Hunts at various locations around the state. Check out New Hampshire Magazine’s list.

BONUS:

  • Exeter Litfest from Friday, March 31 through Saturday, April 1 at Exeter Town Hall. More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

