Man hospitalized after being shot by Manchester police officer

This story was originally produced by the Manchester Ink Link. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Manchester Police are investigating circumstances that led to the shooting by a police officer of a man late Sunday night in the area of 261 Maple St.

The man was wounded just before midnight and remains at a local hospital listed in stable condition.

No officers were physically injured and there is no threat to the public, according to a brief press release issued by Manchester Police. Personnel from the NH Attorney General’s office and NH State Police are assisting in the investigation.

Monday morning detectives could be seen gathering evidence in the large parking area. Police tape was draped around the area and Maple Street remained closed from Valley Street to Auburn Street.

No other details have been released about the shooting. Police said more information would be forthcoming following the completion of their initial investigation.

The police log reflects “ShotSpotter” just before midnight, a reference to a newly-installed grant-funded technology being piloted by police that identifies and locates the source of gunfire.