10 things to do in NH this weekend: Carole King, The Amazing Monarch and more
Learn how to explore the outdoors in winter safely with the Squam Lakes Association's Polar Explorer Crash Course on Saturday.
- Educational Theater Collaborative presents Guys And Dolls from Wednesday, Jan. 18 to Sunday, Jan. 22 at The Flying Monkey in Portsmouth. More info
- The Amazing Monarch Butterfly: Global Stories And Local Monitoring Efforts on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., virtual, hosted by the Harris Center for Conservation Education. More info.
- This Land of Snow: A Journey Across the North in Winter on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Nashua Public Library. More info.
- The Black Matter Is Life Poetry Series: "Connections" with guest poet, L'Merchie Frazer on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m., virtual, hosted by The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire. More info.
- Conversations And Connections "MLK And The Dartmouth Legacy" on Friday, Jan. 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
- An Evening with Bill McKibben on Friday, Jan. 20 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.
More at Tin Mountain Conservation Center: North Country Astronomy: Moose Brook State Park
- Carole King: Home Again — Live In Central Park from Friday, Jan. 20 through Thursday, Jan. 26 at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
- Polar Explorer Crash Course on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Chamberlain-Reynolds Memorial Forest in Center Harbor. More info.
- Eyes on the Sky Astronomy: Stars, Planets, & Constellations on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center in Laconia. More info.
- Mandy Patinkin in concert: “Being Alive” on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.