NH News

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Portsmouth 400th, There's Snow Place Like Squam

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published January 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST
A street banner in Portsmouth, NH celebrating the city's 400th anniversary.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Market Street in Portsmouth, N.H., as the city celebrates its 400th anniversary in 2023.

2023 marks Portsmouth's 400th anniversary, and the city is kicking off a year of festivities on Friday.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

A still from the movie "Women of the Wild" in which two women in scuba gear inspect baby coral.
harriscenter.org
The National Geographic short film "Women of the Wild" is screening at the Peterborough Community Theater on Friday.

  • Irish Session on Thursday, Jan. 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
  • Open Mic Night at The Park Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m. (monthly) at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
  • Covered Bridges Of New Hampshire, with Kim Varney Chandler on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m., at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
  • The Art of Awareness: Identity on Thursday, Jan. 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
    Read more: How NH teachers inspired artist JooYoung Choi’s cosmic universe
  • Robert Frost: This Verse Business from Thursday, Jan. 5 through Sunday, Jan. 8 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Portsmouth NH 400th Kickoff on Friday, Jan. 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., from Prescott Park to South Church in downtown Portsmouth. More info.
    See also: People Like You at Portsmouth Book & Bar, BLM Seacoast Presents: Open Mic Night at the Music Hall Lounge
  • Film Showing: Women Of The Wild with Filmmaker Molly Ferrill on Friday, Jan. 6 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the Peterborough Community Theater in Peterborough. More info.
  • There’s SNOW Place Like Squam on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. More info.
  • Snowshoe Tour at Tin Mountain Conservation Center on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.
  • Rollercoaster: A Family Friendly Dance Party on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m., at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
    More at 3S Artspace: CLUB 3S: Gimme Gimme Gimme ABBA Disco
NH News 10 Things To DoArts and CultureMoviesNH NewsNHPR Music News
