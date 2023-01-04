10 things to do in NH this weekend: Portsmouth 400th, There's Snow Place Like Squam
2023 marks Portsmouth's 400th anniversary, and the city is kicking off a year of festivities on Friday.
- Irish Session on Thursday, Jan. 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
- Open Mic Night at The Park Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m. (monthly) at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
- Covered Bridges Of New Hampshire, with Kim Varney Chandler on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m., at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
- The Art of Awareness: Identity on Thursday, Jan. 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
- Robert Frost: This Verse Business from Thursday, Jan. 5 through Sunday, Jan. 8 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
- Portsmouth NH 400th Kickoff on Friday, Jan. 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., from Prescott Park to South Church in downtown Portsmouth. More info.
- Film Showing: Women Of The Wild with Filmmaker Molly Ferrill on Friday, Jan. 6 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the Peterborough Community Theater in Peterborough. More info.
- There’s SNOW Place Like Squam on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. More info.
- Snowshoe Tour at Tin Mountain Conservation Center on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.
- Rollercoaster: A Family Friendly Dance Party on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m., at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
