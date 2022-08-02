© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Department of Safety: Bomb threats reported at N.H. colleges, universities don't appear credible

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published August 2, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT
The Department of Safety said they are investigating a series of bomb threats called into New Hampshire colleges and universities — but, at this time, those threats don't appear to be credible.

The agency said about 10 higher education facilities received calls from the same phone number on Tuesday.

"The caller, who may be from overseas, appears to be using a spoofed number," they said.

State officials said they are investigating the situation. They asked anyone who receives a bomb threat to contact law enforcement immediately.

NHPR Staff

