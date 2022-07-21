Cars in. Cars out. Keeping a chaotic Dairy Queen parking lot calm takes expertise
1 of 4 — Leo controlling traffic1
It's 17-year-old Leo Coviello's job to keep this intersection clear and the cars moving safely through.
Alli Fam
2 of 4 — DQ carload
Manchester residents place their order.
Alli Fam
3 of 4 — Dairy Queen handoff
An epic handoff.
Alli Fam
4 of 4 — Coviello2
When the parking lot is running smoothly, Coviello can catch a moment's rest, and observe.
Alli Fam
It’s a place where there aren’t enough parking space. A place where the sound of honking cars mingles with the smell of French fries and chocolate.
It’s the parking lot of the Dairy Queen on Manchester’s West Side.
As part of NHPR's 'Odd Summer Jobs' series, spend a few minutes listening to the one guy in the DQ lot who tries to keep it all under control.