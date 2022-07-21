© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Cars in. Cars out. Keeping a chaotic Dairy Queen parking lot calm takes expertise

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Alli Fam
Published July 21, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT
Leo Coviello wears a neon orange vest over his Dairy Queen uniform. Coviello is outside, beckoning a car forward
1 of 4  — Leo controlling traffic1
It's 17-year-old Leo Coviello's job to keep this intersection clear and the cars moving safely through.
Alli Fam
A group of Manchester residents in a gray car place their order at the drive through.
2 of 4  — DQ carload
Manchester residents place their order.
Alli Fam
A Dairy Queen worker hands off an order to a car driver at the drive through window
3 of 4  — Dairy Queen handoff
An epic handoff.
Alli Fam
Coviello, in his neon vest, looks out at the parking lot.
4 of 4  — Coviello2
When the parking lot is running smoothly, Coviello can catch a moment's rest, and observe.
Alli Fam

It’s a place where there aren’t enough parking space. A place where the sound of honking cars mingles with the smell of French fries and chocolate.

It’s the parking lot of the Dairy Queen on Manchester’s West Side.

As part of NHPR's 'Odd Summer Jobs' series, spend a few minutes listening to the one guy in the DQ lot who tries to keep it all under control.

