NH News

Ex-prison guard pleads not guilty in 1988 murder of N.H. girl

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 7, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT
Cold Case Arrest: Marvin C. McClendon Jr. Photo via AP, Pool coverage July 7, 2022.
Jessica Rinaldi/AP
/
Pool, The Boston Globe
Marvin C. McClendon Jr. appears in Essex Superior Court, Thursday July 7, 2022, in Salem, Mass. McClendon Jr., a former Massachusetts corrections worker, was arraigned on murder charges in connection with the cold case death of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A retired corrections officer charged in the decades-old killing of a New Hampshire girl in Massachusetts has pleaded not guilty.

Marvin C. McClendon Jr. will remain in custody following Thursday's arraignment in Essex County Superior Court in Salem.

He's due back late next month. The 75-year-old Alabama resident has been charged with fatally stabbing 11-year-old Melissa Ann Tremblay in September 1988.

McClendon's lawyer said Thursday his client "looks forward to holding the government to its very high burden of proof."

Tremblay's surviving family said they never gave up hope the young child's killer would eventually be found and face judgment.

