Road closures planned Sunday for Manchester's marathon

Thousands of runners and spectators are expected to fill the streets of Manchester Sunday, for the city's annual marathon.

Several streets on the West Side and downtown will be closed for much or part of the day, including Elm Street between Granite Street and Bridge Street; Eddy Road; and Hanover Street.

Parts of the Millyard should also expect to see delays during the race.

Drivers trying to get downtown Sunday are urged to avoid using Exit 5 on Interstate 293.

The race starts shortly before 9 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. For more details on road closures, go to millenniumrunning.com.