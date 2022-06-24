PHOTOS: Crowds gather across N.H. to protest Supreme Court abortion ruling

Hundreds rallied across New Hampshire in protest of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling overturning the constitutional right to an abortion established in Roe v. Wade.

The court's ruling has no immediate effect in New Hampshire, where abortion remains legal up to 24 weeks. Still, the ruling prompted a series of protests among those who warned it could pave the way for further restrictions.

Crowds gathered in several communities Friday night, including in Manchester, Exeter, Keene and Portsmouth. The rallies were coordinated by Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund, in partnership with other abortion rights advocates and reproductive health providers.

At one gathering outside the New Hampshire Supreme Court in Concord, 82-year-old Mary Lee Sargent found herself reflecting back on her time as an activist for feminist causes leading up to the Roe ruling. Back then, she said, it felt hopeful — like progress was being made. Now, she feels the opposite.

"This is far worse feeling, because it's such a — I mean, going backward, and in such a horrible, totalist way," Sargent said.

Michelle Antosiewicz, of Barrington, and her 17-year-old daughter also joined the crowd in Concord.

While Antosiewicz said she sensed this news was coming, it was still a shock "to really realize I'm in a time where a child born today has fewer rights than 50 years ago."

Abortion rights opponents are also planning their own rally in Manchester Saturday night. In a statement issued following the court ruling, New Hampshire Right to Life President Jason Hennessey said "it is now our decision whether to oppress the most vulnerable in our society or whether we will affirm and protect them."