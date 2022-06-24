© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

PHOTOS: Crowds gather across N.H. to protest Supreme Court abortion ruling

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published June 24, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT
Manchester Supreme Court abortion protest
1 of 6  — Manchester Supreme Court abortion protest
At one rally in Manchester, Shira Caplan, Zinal Patel and Sona Mehta said they were frustrated by the court's decision but feel more committed than before to fighting for abortion rights.
Gaby Lozada
A sign reads "My abortion saved my life"
2 of 6  — Manchester abortion saved my life protest sign
Christine Freeman said today's news is "a gut-wrenching situation." She said she felt safe to have her abortion 22 years ago and is prepared to do whatever it takes to protect that access.
Gaby Lozada
Manchester abortion protest
3 of 6  — Manchester abortion protest
At the rally in Manchester, some in attendance grew emotional at times. Others chanted, "We will not sit down quietly."
Gaby Lozada
Two women hold protest signs, one reading "Bans off our bodies"
4 of 6  — Abortion protest gun sign
Protestors also gathered outside the New Hampshire Supreme Court in Concord.
Zoey Knox
An abortion protest sign says don't let my rights go extinct
5 of 6  — Abortion protest sign don't let my rights go extinct
The protest in Concord drew participants of all ages.
Zoey Knox
Shoshanna Kelly
6 of 6  — Shoshanna Kelly
Nashua Alderwoman At-Large Shoshanna Kelly, who is running for a seat on New Hampshire's executive council, was one of the speakers at the Concord event.
Zoey Knox

Hundreds rallied across New Hampshire in protest of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling overturning the constitutional right to an abortion established in Roe v. Wade.

The court's ruling has no immediate effect in New Hampshire, where abortion remains legal up to 24 weeks. Still, the ruling prompted a series of protests among those who warned it could pave the way for further restrictions.

Read more: The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Where does that leave abortion access in N.H.?

Crowds gathered in several communities Friday night, including in Manchester, Exeter, Keene and Portsmouth. The rallies were coordinated by Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund, in partnership with other abortion rights advocates and reproductive health providers.

At one gathering outside the New Hampshire Supreme Court in Concord, 82-year-old Mary Lee Sargent found herself reflecting back on her time as an activist for feminist causes leading up to the Roe ruling. Back then, she said, it felt hopeful — like progress was being made. Now, she feels the opposite.

"This is far worse feeling, because it's such a — I mean, going backward, and in such a horrible, totalist way," Sargent said.

Michelle Antosiewicz, of Barrington, and her 17-year-old daughter also joined the crowd in Concord.

While Antosiewicz said she sensed this news was coming, it was still a shock "to really realize I'm in a time where a child born today has fewer rights than 50 years ago."

Abortion rights opponents are also planning their own rally in Manchester Saturday night. In a statement issued following the court ruling, New Hampshire Right to Life President Jason Hennessey said "it is now our decision whether to oppress the most vulnerable in our society or whether we will affirm and protect them."

