Sig Sauer is sued over pistol critics say goes off by itself
Sig Sauer, based in Newington, New Hampshire, maintains the P320 is safe. It is one of the country’s largest gun-makers.
Gun-maker Sig Sauer is facing fresh accusations that its P320 pistol model is prone to going off without the trigger being pulled.
A U.S. Army veteran says in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Philadelphia that the defect has led to dozens of injuries over the past several years.
Plaintiff George Abrahams is a painting contractor. He says his holstered Sig Sauer pistol discharged while he was going down the stairs and caused a serious leg injury.
The suit is the latest in a string of litigation targeting the New Hampshire-based gun manufacturer over its P320 pistol.
The gun-maker has denied its pistol is defective.