© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local and independent journalism by making a gift to NHPR today.
NH News

Sig Sauer is sued over pistol critics say goes off by itself

New Hampshire Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published June 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT
Sig Sauer company sign in Newington, New Hampshire. NHPR photo.
Todd Bookman
/
NHPR

Sig Sauer, based in Newington, New Hampshire, maintains the P320 is safe. It is one of the country’s largest gun-makers.


Gun-maker Sig Sauer is facing fresh accusations that its P320 pistol model is prone to going off without the trigger being pulled.

A U.S. Army veteran says in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Philadelphia that the defect has led to dozens of injuries over the past several years.

Related: Federal judge: proposed class action suit against Sig Sauer may proceed

Plaintiff George Abrahams is a painting contractor. He says his holstered Sig Sauer pistol discharged while he was going down the stairs and caused a serious leg injury.

The suit is the latest in a string of litigation targeting the New Hampshire-based gun manufacturer over its P320 pistol.

The gun-maker has denied its pistol is defective.

Tags

NH News Sig Sauer
The Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.