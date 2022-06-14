© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local and independent journalism by making a gift to NHPR today.
NH News

An Upper Valley chef won a James Beard Award for her Isaan Thai cuisine

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Laura Bratton,
Julia Furukawa
Published June 14, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT
Chef Nisachon Rung Morgan
Courtesy
/
Nisachon Rung Morgan
Chef Nisachon Rung Morgan said she brings a lot of influences from growing up in Thailand to her menu at Saap.

Chef Nisachon Rung Morgan draws customers from New Hampshire, Vermont and beyond to her restaurant Saap in Randolph, Vermont. And now, she’s earned one of the culinary world’s most prestigious honors: She was recently named the Best Chef in the Northeast by the James Beard Foundation.

Morgan, who was one of five regional chefs named as finalists for that award, is from the northern Isaan region of Thailand. She moved to New England in 2010, and has owned and operated Saap with her husband since 2014.

Morgan said she brings a lot of the influences from growing up in Thailand to her menu at Saap.

“I cook Isaan food,” she said. “My family cooks BBQ chili, BBQ chicken [and] sticky rice [back home].”

Morgan and her husband traveled to Chicago for the James Beard Awards ceremony Monday night. All Things Considered Host Julia Furukawa interviewed Morgan just hours before the winners were announced.

“It’s a very big deal,” Morgan said. “It’s very big for me.”

Tags

NH News FoodrestaurantsUpper Valley
Laura Bratton
See stories by Laura Bratton
Julia Furukawa
Julia Furukawa joined the NHPR team in 2021 as a fellow producing All Things Considered after working as a reporter and editor for The Paris News in Texas and a freelancer for KNKX Public Radio in Seattle.
See stories by Julia Furukawa

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.