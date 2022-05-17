© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Sketch of a person of interest in the murder of a Concord couple now available

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Julia Furukawa
Published May 17, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT
The sketch and an increased reward are now available in the case of the murder of a Concord couple last month.

A sketch of a person of interest and an increased reward are now available in the case of the murders of a Concord couple last month. Stephen and Djeswende Reid were killed in the area of the Broken Ground Trails in Concord.

The New Hampshire Attorney General and the Concord police chief released a sketch today of the person of interest who is described as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s, around 5 feet and10 inches tall, with short brown hair, a medium build and a clean shaven face.

The reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or people responsible for the murders was raised to $33,500.

Anyone with information about the person of interest is asked to contact the Concord Police at (603) 225-8600 or the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603) 226-3100 or at their website. All tips remain anonymous.

