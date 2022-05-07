© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
NH News

N.H. man pleads guilty to voting in 2 states in 2016, fined $1K

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 7, 2022 at 5:04 AM EDT
NHPR

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — A man who voted in New Hampshire and via absentee ballot in Arizona in the 2016 general election has been ordered to pay over $1,000 in fines and penalties.

Sigmund Boganski, 77, cast a ballot in New Hampton, New Hampshire, on Nov. 8, 2016. He cast an absentee ballot in Arizona in the same election, the attorney general’s office said in a news release. It said he was of New Hampton and Buckeye, Arizona.

He pleaded guilty on Wednesday to voting in more than one state in Belknap County Superior Court.

His 90-day sentence was suspended for two years on the condition of his good behavior.

His right to vote in New Hampshire was terminated.

A message seeking comment was left for his attorney.

New Hampshire has had 12 wrongful voting convictions since 2019.

NH News voting
Associated Press
