10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Balafon Beats, Bigfoot and more
It's Earth Day on Friday and Record Store Day on Saturday, which sounds like all of the makings of a good weekend to us.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- Salim Salim from Wednesday, April 20 through Sunday, April 24 at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham. More info.
- Bigfoot in New Hampshire and Maine on Thursday, April 21 at 7 p.m., virtual, hosted by the North Hampton Public Library. More info.
- Port Lucy: A Hear Her Music Series on Thursday, April 21 at 8 p.m., at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info
- Restaurant Week Portsmouth & The Seacoast from Thursday, April 21 through Saturday, April 30, at various locations. More info.
- All Persons Trail Community Celebration on Friday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Manchester Cedar Swamp Preserve in Manchester. More info.
- Earth Day Weekend from Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24 at Living Shores Aquarium in Glen. More info.
- HopStop Family Performance: Balafon Beats on Saturday, April 23, at 11 a.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover, and at 3 p.m. at the Claremont Savings Bank. More info.
- 2022 Monadnock Region Earth Day on Saturday, April 23 from noon to 4 p.m., in downtown Keene. More info.
- New Hampshire Fiddle Ensemble on Saturday, April 23 at 7 p.m., at the Franklin Opera House. More info.
- Baby Animals: Heritage Breeds at the Banke on Saturday, April 23 through Sunday, May 1 at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.