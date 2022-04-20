© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Balafon Beats, Bigfoot and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published April 20, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT
Four people walking on the All Persons Trail
Courtesy
/
preserve.nature.org

It's Earth Day on Friday and Record Store Day on Saturday, which sounds like all of the makings of a good weekend to us.

Mamadou Diabate playing his balafon
hop.dartmouth.edu
Composer and balafon player Mamadou Diabate is performing a HopStop Family Performance on Saturday.
Piglets in a pen on the poster for Strawbery Banke's Heritage Breeds event.
strawberybanke.org

  • Salim Salim from Wednesday, April 20 through Sunday, April 24 at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham. More info.
  • Bigfoot in New Hampshire and Maine on Thursday, April 21 at 7 p.m., virtual, hosted by the North Hampton Public Library. More info.
  • Port Lucy: A Hear Her Music Series on Thursday, April 21 at 8 p.m., at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info
  • Restaurant Week Portsmouth & The Seacoast from Thursday, April 21 through Saturday, April 30, at various locations. More info.
  • All Persons Trail Community Celebration on Friday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Manchester Cedar Swamp Preserve in Manchester. More info.
  • Earth Day Weekend from Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24 at Living Shores Aquarium in Glen. More info.
  • HopStop Family Performance: Balafon Beats on Saturday, April 23, at 11 a.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover, and at 3 p.m. at the Claremont Savings Bank. More info.
  • 2022 Monadnock Region Earth Day on Saturday, April 23 from noon to 4 p.m., in downtown Keene. More info.
  • New Hampshire Fiddle Ensemble on Saturday, April 23 at 7 p.m., at the Franklin Opera House. More info.
  • Baby Animals: Heritage Breeds at the Banke on Saturday, April 23 through Sunday, May 1 at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.

Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

