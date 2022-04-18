© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Mother of N.H. boy found dead in October charged with murder

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 18, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT
Elijah Lewis, 5, Merrimack, N.H., courtesy of Merrimack Police
Photo of Elijah Lewis, 5, of Merrimack, N.H., courtesy of Merrimack Police

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say the mother of a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy who was found dead in Massachusetts last fall has been charged with murder.

Thirty-five-year-old Danielle Dauphinais was indicted Friday on one count of first-degree murder alleging she purposely caused the death of Elijah Lewis, one count of second-degree murder alleging she acted recklessly in causing his death and three counts of witness tampering.

The boy was last seen at his home in Merrimack in September or October, and his body was found in the woods in Abington, Massachusetts, on Oct. 23.

An attorney representing Dauphinais did not immediately return a call seeking comment Monday.

