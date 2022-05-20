Not guilty pleas entered for mother of N.H. boy found dead

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A lawyer has entered not guilty pleas to murder charges on behalf of the mother of a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy who was found dead in Massachusetts last fall.

Thirty-five-year-old Danielle Dauphinais was indicted last month on one count of first-degree murder alleging she purposely caused the death of Elijah Lewis, one count of second-degree murder alleging she acted recklessly in causing his death, and three counts of witness tampering.

Her attorney, Jaye Rancourt, says her client maintains her innocence. An autopsy showed Elijah died of "violence and neglect."