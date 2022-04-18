© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

12 pop-up food pantries open in Nashua this week

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Published April 18, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT
thumbnail_Sullivan Terrace April 23 (3).jpg
Courtesy
/
United Way of Greater Nashua
Volunteers help in one of the pop-up pantries locations.

Starting Tuesday, April 19, the United Way of Nashua is opening twelve pop-up food pantries locations with 40 volunteers distributing fruits, vegetables and meat for free.

The food comes from the New Hampshire Food Bank, supported by the Greater Nashua Food Counsel, and distributed by the YMCA of Greater Nashua. Locations will be open until Oct. 28.

United Way of Nashua’s director of volunteer and community engagement Sara Ceaser, said they focused on neighborhoods where people can’t access fresh produce due to a lack of local grocery stores nearby.

“We tried to spread out in the communities, so the pantries are at a walkable distance from downtown for people who don’t have a car,” she said.

United Way of Nashua had five indoor pantries during the winter, but they have seen the need to open more outside with the summer coming up. “We saw that people needed this service at the beginning of the pandemic and are still in need now,” she said.

On average, up to 35 families can be served per location. The organization started delivering food in April 2020 to respond to more people in need of food during COVID-19. They have helped 15,000 families. People can walk into the pantries. There are no previous requirements.

The pop-up pantries will run every day from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Across New Hampshire in 2019, 119,990 people are facing hunger, according a study conducted by the charity Feeding America. Of that number, 27,980 are children.

A list of food pantry locations can be found on United Way Nashua Facebook page or call (603) 882-4011.

Corrected: April 18, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT
Due to an editing error, this piece originally said the pantries would open on April 18. They will open on April 19.

Tags

NH News NashuaFood Assistance
Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Gabriela Lozada is a Report for America corps member. Her focus is on Latinx community with original reporting done in Spanish for ¿Qué hay de Nuevo NH?.
See stories by Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member

