N.H. Fish and Game: Determine ice thickness for winter activities

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says outdoor enthusiasts who plan to enjoy winter activities near the ice this holiday weekend need to be careful because of the fluctuating temperatures and weather conditions.

Colonel Kevin Jordan, chief of the department's law enforcement division said Friday that some areas of ice may look safe, but may not be, and people need to check the ice thickness before going out onto any frozen waterbody.

The department said it's never advisable to drive vehicles onto the ice because of changeable conditions, and those on foot should determine the thickness of the ice by using an ice chisel or auger.