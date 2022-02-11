Former Phillips Exeter teacher withdraws from plea deal in sexual assault case

A former Phillips Exeter math instructor accused of sexually assaulting a student will take his case to trial after pulling out of a plea deal Friday morning.

Szczesny ‘Jerzy’ Kaminski was arrested in 2020 on allegations he groomed and then sexually assaulted a Phillips Exeter student during her sophomore and junior years at the prep school.

According to an attorney involved in the case, Kaminski signaled his intent to plead guilty to felony sexual assault charges in exchange for a jail sentence of 12-30 years. On Friday, however, Kaminski reversed course against the advice of his attorney and asked the judge to take the case to trial.

Dunn said the victim, who is identified only by her initials, had been preparing to deliver a victim impact statement to the court. Now, she will likely have to testify during a trial, which has been scheduled for late October.

“So it is delaying justice for her and her family, and it is really delaying her healing, and that is very difficult,” Dunn said.

Kaminski will remain free on bond. He’s facing 10 criminal charges, including three felonies, which could result in a lengthy prison sentence.

In 2016, Kaminski was investigated after colleagues raised concerns about his conduct with female students. At the time, however, the victim and her parents denied any wrongdoing. In 2020, he was fired by the prep school after the allegations resurfaced following the victim’s graduation from the school.