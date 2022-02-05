© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a gift to NHPR and have a Valentine's message to a loved one read on air!
NH News

Ice climber collapses, dies, while hiking up Mount Willard

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 5, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST
Mount Willard map location in New Hampshire's White Mountain National Forest
Google maps
/
Mount Willard in the White Mountains.

N.H. Fish & Game officials have withheld the Florida man's name pending notification of family.

HART'S LOCATION, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says an ice climber collapsed while hiking up a mountain and did not respond to efforts from his group to revive him.

Stay in the know: Subscribe for NHPR's Rundown newsletter.

The climber was identified as a 67-year-old man from Florida. Conservation officers said he collapsed while hiking up Mount Willard to go ice climbing on Friday morning.

His name was withheld pending notification of family. Members of his group immediately began CPR and continued to attempt to revive him for over an hour.

Members of the Mountain Rescue Service, Bartlett-Jackson Ambulance Service, Bartlett Fire and Twin Mountain Fire also responded.

Tags

NH NewsHikingwinter hiking
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press