10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Ice & Snow Festival, Winter Olympics, 'The Music Man'
We're a month into 2022, and weekend events show no sign of stopping. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar.
More snow is on the way, so check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. And don't miss a beat in 2022: sign up for The Weekender newsletter.
- The Music Man from Thursday, Feb. 3 through Feb. 27, at The Seacoast Repertory Theater in Portsmouth. More info.
- Pond Hockey Classic from Friday, Feb. 4 to Sunday, Feb. 6 in Meredith. More info.
- Mount Washington Ice Fest from Friday, Feb. 4 to Sunday, Feb. 6, in North Conway. More info.
- Watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics from Friday, Feb. 4 through Feb. 20. Read Olympics coverage from NPR.
- Ice Hike to the Islands on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 8 a.m. to noon, hosted by the Squam Lakes Association at the Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest in Harbor. More info.
- Keene Ice & Snow Festival on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in downtown Keene. More info.
- Coast Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m., at the Spaulding Auditorium on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
- Mike Dawes and Yasmin Williams on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m., at The Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
- The Rockingham Groove on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m., at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
- Traditional Jazz Series: Taylor O’Donnell on Monday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m., at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire Campus in Durham. More info.