10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Ice & Snow Festival, Winter Olympics, 'The Music Man'

We're a month into 2022, and weekend events show no sign of stopping. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar.

More snow is on the way, so check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. And don't miss a beat in 2022: sign up for The Weekender newsletter.

Greg Martin / The 2022 Beijing Olympics start on Friday.

ccanh.com Mike Dawes and Yasmin Williams are playing at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Saturday evening.