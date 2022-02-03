© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Ice & Snow Festival, Winter Olympics, 'The Music Man'

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published February 3, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST
Opposing hockey players in blue and yellow jerseys vie for the puck.
pondhockeyclassic.com
The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are from Friday, Feb. 4 through Feb. 20

We're a month into 2022, and weekend events show no sign of stopping. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar.

More snow is on the way, so check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. And don't miss a beat in 2022: sign up for The Weekender newsletter.

BEIJING 2022 - Olympic Truce Mural
Greg Martin
/
The 2022 Beijing Olympics start on Friday.
Mike Dawes and Yasmin Williams are playing at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Saturday evening.
ccanh.com
  • The Music Man from Thursday, Feb. 3 through Feb. 27, at The Seacoast Repertory Theater in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Pond Hockey Classic from Friday, Feb. 4 to Sunday, Feb. 6 in Meredith. More info.
  • Mount Washington Ice Fest from Friday, Feb. 4 to Sunday, Feb. 6, in North Conway. More info.
  • Watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics from Friday, Feb. 4 through Feb. 20. Read Olympics coverage from NPR.
  • Ice Hike to the Islands on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 8 a.m. to noon, hosted by the Squam Lakes Association at the Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest in Harbor. More info.
  • Keene Ice & Snow Festival on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in downtown Keene. More info.
  • Coast Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m., at the Spaulding Auditorium on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
  • Mike Dawes and Yasmin Williams on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m., at The Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
  • The Rockingham Groove on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m., at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Traditional Jazz Series: Taylor O’Donnell on Monday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m., at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire Campus in Durham. More info.

Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
