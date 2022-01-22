© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

New Hampshire postpones trial against Johnson & Johnson until September

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 22, 2022 at 8:36 AM EST
Merrimack County Superior Court, Concord, N.H.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord, N.H.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire has postponed a pending trial against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson over opioid distribution and marketing from February to September because of COVID-19 concerns.

The state of New Hampshire was scheduled to face a jury trial on Feb. 2 against Johnson & Johnson and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eight weeks were allotted for the trial in Merrimack County Superior Court, but lawyers and the judge brought up concerns Friday about delays and too few jury members if participants test positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Jury selection is now expected to be held after Labor Day.

