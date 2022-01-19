Third New Hampshire resident charged in connection to Jan 6. U.S. Capitol insurrection

Federal agents arrested a Hudson woman on Tuesday who allegedly entered the U.S. Capitol building during the deadly riot on January 6, 2021.

Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox — sign up for our newsletter (it's free!) today.

Kirstyn Niemela, 33, can be seen in multiple images and videos unsealed on Tuesday inside the Capitol's Rotunda. Niemela, along with Stefanie Chiguer of Dracut, Mass., were wearing matching sweatshirts with the phrase “We the People ARE PISSED OFF,” according to an affidavit.

Both are facing federal charges for their role in the siege, which has resulted in more than 700 arrests.

Court documents show that the FBI received multiple tips about Niemela’s movements on Jan. 6, including a tip from a relative. One tip from an anonymous source alleged that Niemela was posting on Facebook during the riot, including one post that said “grab your popcorn… it’s coming….”

Multiple images taken inside the Capitol building show Niemela and Chiguer walking the hallways, as well as inside the rotunda.

Cell phone records obtained through a search warrant issued to Verizon show Niemela’s phone “utilized a cell site consistent with providing service to a geographic area that included the interior of the United States Capitol building.”

Niemela and Chiguer are facing charges they knowingly entered a restricted building and disrupted government conduct, and engaged in disorderly conduct inside the Capitol.

Niemela hasn’t yet been scheduled for a court appearance.