The year in photos: N.H. scenes of 2021, pandemic to politics

2021 began with renewed hopes of beating back the coronavirus pandemic because COVID-19 vaccinations were on the horizon. Early in January, though, New Hampshire and the nation had signs that 2021 would be a year like no other. Again.

Here is a collection of photos from NHPR journalists to showcase some of the highs and lows, the unique moments, and the resiliency of our communities.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR N.H. House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, convenes the first session in 2021 in a parking lot at UNH in Durham. The remote, outside location was due to COVID-19 precautions.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR Over COVID-19 health concerns and protocols, the 400-member N.H. House convened Jan. 6 in a drive-in style fashion at parking lot A at UNH in Durham

Dan Tuohy / NHPR New Hampshire's famously large House of Representatives met in February at the Bedford Sportsplex.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR The state vaccinated several thousand people at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on March 6, 2021.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR Vincenza Loud of Stratham was the first driver among thousands March 6, 2021 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a mass clinic at N.H. Motor Speedway.

Todd Bookman / NHPR After a storm further damaged the record-setting sugar maple outside her house, Janet Buxton and family were forced to make the tough call to remove the tree. NHPR's Todd Bookman covered the story, "The Old Lady of Kensington," as Buxton called the tree.

Ryan Caron King/ Connecticut Public / NENC / A neighborhood in Hampton, New Hampshire surrounded by tidal marshland. Hundreds of homes in the town are prone to flooding as sea levels rise. NHPR's Annie Ropeik and the New England News Collaborative teamed up for a 2021 Earth Day series on climate change.

Sarah Gibson / NHPR Dolon Dutta, a teacher in Dover, receives a COVID-19 vaccine dose March 12, 2021.

Gaby Lozada / NHPR N.H. health officials pulled out the stops to reach more diverse communities for COVID-19 vaccine access, like this event at La Fama, a Latinx barbershop in Nashua.

Christina Phillips / NHPR Former Sear's department stores at mall locations, like the Steeplegate Mall in Concord, were used for fixed vaccination sites in N.H.

Dan Barrick / NHPR Anti-vaccination rally outside the N.H. Statehouse on Sept. 25, 2021.

Gaby Lozada / NHPR A woman shows off her outfit at the Concord Multicultural Festival in September 2021.

Peter Biello / NHPR Critics of a proposed legislative redistricting plan held signs outside a committee meeting at the N.H. State House on Sept. 29, 2021. The legislative boundaries are updated every 10 years based on the decennial Census numbers.

Alli Fam / NHPR When health officials opened up COVID-19 vaccines for children under 12, 9-year-old Elizabeth Rollo of Hopkinton, N.H., lined up with her mother to get a first doze of the Pfizer vaccine Nov. 8, 2021.

Todd Bookman / NHPR NHPR's Todd Bookman was invited inside Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H., to observe how one of the state's hospitals is dealing with the winter surge in COVID-19.

