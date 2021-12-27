© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make your tax-deductible year-end gift to NHPR today!
NH News

The year in photos: N.H. scenes of 2021, pandemic to politics

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published December 27, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST
2021 year in Photos, NHPR
NHPR
/
2021 year in N.H. photos:

2021 began with renewed hopes of beating back the coronavirus pandemic because COVID-19 vaccinations were on the horizon. Early in January, though, New Hampshire and the nation had signs that 2021 would be a year like no other. Again.

Here is a collection of photos from NHPR journalists to showcase some of the highs and lows, the unique moments, and the resiliency of our communities.

Stay in the know: get The Rundown newsletter delivered to your inbox.

N.H. House Speaker Sherman Packard, Jan. 6, 2021
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
N.H. House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, convenes the first session in 2021 in a parking lot at UNH in Durham. The remote, outside location was due to COVID-19 precautions.

Roll Call of Car Horns: N.H. House elects new Speaker at 'drive-in' meeting

House session at UNH on Jan. 6, 2021
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Over COVID-19 health concerns and protocols, the 400-member N.H. House convened Jan. 6 in a drive-in style fashion at parking lot A at UNH in Durham

Explore the Data: Tracking COVID-19 in New Hampshire

N.H. House meets at Bedford sports complex Feb. 24, 2021.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
New Hampshire's famously large House of Representatives met in February at the Bedford Sportsplex.
N.H. Motor Speedway mass vaccination clinic, March 6, 2021.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
The state vaccinated several thousand people at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on March 6, 2021.

Racing to vaccinate: Thousands flock to Loudon speedway for weekend clinic

N.H. Motor Speedway vaccination clinic March 6, 2021
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Vincenza Loud of Stratham was the first driver among thousands March 6, 2021 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a mass clinic at N.H. Motor Speedway.
Kensington sugar maple with Janet Buxton
Todd Bookman
/
NHPR
After a storm further damaged the record-setting sugar maple outside her house, Janet Buxton and family were forced to make the tough call to remove the tree. NHPR's Todd Bookman covered the story, "The Old Lady of Kensington," as Buxton called the tree.

'The Old Lady of Kensington,' a record-setting tree, comes down

Hampton tidal march aerial photo - Ryan Caron King, Connectic Pubic
Ryan Caron King/ Connecticut Public / NENC
/
A neighborhood in Hampton, New Hampshire surrounded by tidal marshland. Hundreds of homes in the town are prone to flooding as sea levels rise. NHPR's Annie Ropeik and the New England News Collaborative teamed up for a 2021 Earth Day series on climate change.

How risk from climate change will reshape flood insurance in N.H. and New England

Dolon Dutta, a teacher in Dover, receives a COVID-19 vaccine dose March 12, 2021.
Sarah Gibson
/
NHPR
Dolon Dutta, a teacher in Dover, receives a COVID-19 vaccine dose March 12, 2021.
Vaccination clinic at La Fama, a Latinx barbershop in Nashua, N.H., in June 2021
Gaby Lozada
/
NHPR
N.H. health officials pulled out the stops to reach more diverse communities for COVID-19 vaccine access, like this event at La Fama, a Latinx barbershop in Nashua.

The Shot and a Shave: Inside a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at a Nashua Barbershop

Concord vaccination site at Steeplegate Mall, March 2021
Christina Phillips
/
NHPR
Former Sear's department stores at mall locations, like the Steeplegate Mall in Concord, were used for fixed vaccination sites in N.H.
Anti-vaccination rally at N.H. Statehouse, Concord, N.H., on Sept. 25, 2021.
Dan Barrick
/
NHPR
Anti-vaccination rally outside the N.H. Statehouse on Sept. 25, 2021.
Concord Multicultural Festival, September 2021
Gaby Lozada
/
NHPR
A woman shows off her outfit at the Concord Multicultural Festival in September 2021.
Legislative redistricting debate in Concord, N.H.
Peter Biello
/
NHPR
Critics of a proposed legislative redistricting plan held signs outside a committee meeting at the N.H. State House on Sept. 29, 2021. The legislative boundaries are updated every 10 years based on the decennial Census numbers.
Elizabeth Rollo, 9, of Hopkinton, N.H. gets first COVID-19 vaccine dose Nov. 8, 2021.
Alli Fam
/
NHPR
When health officials opened up COVID-19 vaccines for children under 12, 9-year-old Elizabeth Rollo of Hopkinton, N.H., lined up with her mother to get a first doze of the Pfizer vaccine Nov. 8, 2021.
Catholic Medical Center frontlines of COVID pandemic in N.H.
Todd Bookman
/
NHPR
NHPR's Todd Bookman was invited inside Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H., to observe how one of the state's hospitals is dealing with the winter surge in COVID-19.

'A constant tsunami': N.H.'s health care workers at the epicenter of COVID surge

Tags

NH NewsNew Hampshire
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff
Related Content