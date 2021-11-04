© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your vehicle to NHPR today and support local journalism in the Granite State.
NH News

Dealing with a landlord-tenant issue? N.H. officials say a new mediation program can help keep you out of court

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Casey McDermott
Published November 4, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT
for_rent.jpg
Getty Images | NPR
/

New Hampshire residents have a new way to avoid evictions or resolve housing disputes outside a courtroom.

Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox — sign up for our newsletter today.

Tenants and landlords can now request to use a free mediation process, where a neutral third party can help to come up with a solution to their underlying disagreements before an eviction case is filed. According to the court’s website, “if an eviction notice or a demand for rent has been issued, you may wish to request mediation as soon as possible.”

The New Hampshire Judicial Branch’s Office of Mediation and Arbitration has a free mediation service for landlords and tenants to use without having to file a court case. Mediation can save you time and expense by giving you an opportunity to resolve your issues with the other parties before involving the court. You and the other parties involved will have a conversation together with a mediator, who does not take sides. The mediator guides the conversation by listening to each side, asking questions to find out what you care about, and helping you reach agreement if you want. Everything that is revealed in mediation is confidential and cannot be discussed outside of mediation. Through this process, you can find solutions and decide upon next steps. Even if you do not reach a solution, you do not give up any rights by trying. To use the mediation program, contact the Office of Mediation and Arbitration by calling 603-271-6418 or emailing evictiondiversion@courts.state.nh.us. We will ask you a few questions, then will contact the other parties involved to see if they want to mediate. Once both parties agree, we will connect you to the mediator. To save you travel time, mediations will take place remotely, either by video or by phone.
Click here for more information on the mediation program.

Either side of the dispute can request mediation, but it requires cooperation from both parties involved. Margaret Huang, the alternative dispute resolution coordinator with New Hampshire’s Office of Mediation and Arbitration, says she hopes landlords and tenants see this as an opportunity to work together toward solutions to their concerns in a confidential, cooperative setting.

“It's an opportunity for you to take control of the situation, to have a conversation together with a mediator and try to find solutions and decide upon next steps,” Huang says. “We highly recommend that people at least try the program. You don't lose anything. You can still file a court case if it doesn't work out, but it will save you time and expense if it does.”

Huang says the mediation program will also be set up to help landlords and tenants connect to other resources, like emergency rental assistance. The mediators participating in the program include a mix of people with a background in landlord-tenant issues, as well as others with experience in mediation more broadly.

This new, statewide mediation initiative builds off of pilots launched in Concord and Claremont earlier this year. In those locations, unlike the state’s new eviction diversion program, mediation happened after an eviction case was filed. More than 70 percent of the cases in those pilot locations resulted in an agreement between both parties, according to court officials.

The state is using federal funding administered by the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery to pay for the expansion.

More information on how to request mediation for a landlord-tenant dispute can be found here.

Tags

NH NewsHousingHousing Assistanceevictionsnh courts
Casey McDermott
Casey McDermott is an online reporter covering politics, policy, and New Hampshire news. She also works on digital reporting projects for NHPR's newsroom.
See stories by Casey McDermott
Related Content