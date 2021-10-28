New Hampshire state trooper killed in crash

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — An early morning collision between a tractor trailer and a police cruiser in Portsmouth has left a New Hampshire State Police trooper dead. Authorities say Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill was working at the site of an overnight paving project on Interstate 95 when the crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday. The driver of the tractor trailer was treated at a hospital and released; Sherill was pronounced dead at the hospital. Gov. Chris Sununu ordered flags lowered to half staff in honor of Sherill, who had been a state trooper for 19 years.