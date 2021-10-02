© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

COVID-19 deaths eclipse 700,000 in US as delta variant rages

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 2, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT
Coronavirus image from CDC
CDC
Coronavirus news for New Hampshire

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 700,000.

It's a grim and frustrating milestone as the nation confronts a surge in infections and deaths driven by the delta variant and the refusal of millions of Americans to get vaccinated.

The last 100,000 deaths were recorded in just 3 1/2 months and occurred when vaccines were available to anyone over the age of 12 who wanted them.

That's deeply frustrating to doctors, public health officials and the American public because vaccinations overwhelmingly prevent deaths, hospitalizations and serious illness.

